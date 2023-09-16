Future has unveiled a treat for his biggest fans in the form of a new, limited-edition vinyl collection that spans his entire career (so far). This will include nine albums and mixtapes that will be split up into various drops.

The first is set to arrive on October 20 and will include Future’s Pluto, DS2, and Super Slimey. The vinyl releases will then continue for two weeks following.

On October 27, he will release vinyl copies of Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights.

Finally, on November 3, fans can grab Purple Reign, Future, and Hndrxx. According to a press release, they are planning on the records selling out and encourage fans to pre-order to secure their Future albums.

“If I was a role model, I wouldn’t want them to do the same exact thing that I’m doing, because the sh*t that I do is one of none,” Future previously shared about his career during an interview with Billboard. “You can take certain things about me, and you can use it to help you to maneuver in life, to help progress and elevate. But using everything that I do — or just following every step — is going to be hard because I think I’m one of none.”

Pre-order Future’s career-spanning vinyl collection here.