Teyana Taylor has been quiet ever since announcing her plans to retire from music, but fans are about to get an exclusive look at what she’s been up to lately. Taylor and her husband, the basketball player Iman Shumpert, are starring in an upcoming reality TV series about their lives.

Following the release of her standout 2020 LP The Album, Taylor and Shumpert are sharing an honest look at their lives in the E! series We Got Love Iman & Teyana. The show mark their second reality TV series following VH1’s Teyana and Iman, which premiered in 2018 and saw only one season. Now with a new network, the couple are giving an “unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family,” according to E!.

News of the reality TV series arrives shortly after Taylor announced she would be stepping away from her music after feeling “underappreciated” by her label. “Everything that you guys see of me, everything that I put out, everything that I do is like, 100 percent me,” she told her fans in an Instagram Live addressing her retirement. “My thing about it is, there’s no gun to anybody’s head to do anything that they don’t want to do. So yes, I am going to feel underappreciated if I’m putting in 110 percent and my label is giving me, they’re reciprocating what 10 percent of that.”

Time will tell if Taylor is planning to reignite her music career with the upcoming We Got Love Iman & Teyana series, or if she’ll pivot to focus on other aspects of her life. E! has yet to announce a premiere date for the show, but did note that it will arrive some point in 2021.