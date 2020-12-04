Teyana Taylor has dedicated over a decade to her career in music after making her debut in 2008 with her debut single “Google Me.” 12 years and three albums later, it looks like Taylor could be ready to leave the music world behind.

After getting her music’s stats from this year’s Spotify Wrapped campaign, Taylor revealed that she’s felt “overlooked” by those in the music industry for years. Listing off a handful of grievances about how her music has been received, Taylor announced that she’s “retiring this chapter” of her career in a statement posted to her Instagram page.

“Wow, who did that? Y’all did that! Thank you I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine’, constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol.. I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup.”

Check out Taylor’s full statement above.