Teyana Taylor may be retired from music, but she’s still hard at work. She’s since pivoted to acting, appearing in Coming 2 America and confirming a reality TV series. Now, her success has earned her another title. Taylor has officially been named Maxim Magazine‘s “Sexiest Woman Alive” for their latest issue.

Taylor graces Maxim‘s annual Hot 100 cover, making her the first Black woman to earn the magazine’s “Sexiest Woman Alive” title. “Somebody pinch me!!!!,” Taylor wrote alongside her cover shoot photos. The musician went on to explain that she showed up to the shoot bare-faced in sweatpants thinking a team would give her a makeover. Instead, the photographer wanted her to be her most authentic self:

“This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself. I had just dropped JUNIE off at school before heading straight to the shoot; sweatpants a beanie and an army jacket. My hair wasn’t done for a ‘shoot’ because I planned on throwing on a wig & I didn’t have on any make up. But when I got there the legendary @Gilles_bensimon said and I quote…. ‘Let’s shoot! I want you to stay in this…’ I said ‘HUH?! Well let me at least start my make up.. ‘ as y’all can see I barely had any lashes left 😩 He says no ‘my dear this is pure.’ And in regular Teyana Taylor fashion I said ‘okay but look Ah b*tch doing her baby hairs’ LOL I was like SO LET ME UNDERSTAND THIS…I WILL BE THE SEXIEST Woman Alive IN SWEATS AND A SKULLY? Um I guess….’ as confused as I was my heart also melted… I say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn… ‘The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years.’ Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP1PAHgB6N8/