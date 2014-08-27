The ‘Adventures Of Pete And Pete’ House Band Is Touring For The First Time Ever

If you’re going to feel nostalgic for something from your childhood, make it something good, not Full House. Something like Nick’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete, as sly, sardonic, and smart a children’s show as you’re ever going to see. The stories were witty and the guest stars fantastic (Steve Buscemi! Chris Elliott! Debbie Harry!), but THE thing that separated it from its kiddie competition was the music.
Pete and Pete had a superb house band: Polaris, who not only performed the jangle-pop theme, “Hey Sandy,” but also standouts “She Is Everywhere” and the lovely “Everywhere” (I thought that song was boring when I was young; it WRECKS me now). They were studio only, but 20 years later, Mark J. Mulcahy, Scott Boutier, and Dave McCaffrey are finally hitting the road this fall.
Polaris, the band that once only lived in your television is coming to a galaxy near you. Known as the house band for the Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Polaris have never toured and only ever played live once. The fans have been waiting 20 years for this October and now in 2014 it’s finally happening.
Here are the tour dates:
10/4 – The Met, Providence, RI
10/9 – Hammerstein Ballroom, NYC
10/10 – Spaceland Ballroom, Hamden CT
10/11 – Pearl Street, Northampton MA
10/25 – Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa IA
10/26 – Lincoln Hall, Chicago Il
11/21 – Knitting Factory, Brooklyn NY
11/28 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philly PA
11/29 – Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore MD
Commence the waiting for October…
How could you leave out Iggy Pop??
I was around, nobody knows nobody knows.
Summerbaby is my favorite outta the bunch.
One of the few tv shows from my childhood I still watch regularly over 20 years later. I live in brooklyn You can bet I’m going to both the brooklyn show and the the manhattan one.
Btw, October 9th is also when they’re having the nickelodeon reunion with tons of actors from all the live action shows.
Where will this reunion be? This tickles my nostalgia bone.
[www.ticketmaster.com]
Although I won’t be able to catch a show, my Petunia will be dancing for joy.
Little Pete’s band Jounce is opening up for them in Chicago.
Bullshit. East Coast and Chicago only? Not fair.
I love this show, and Hey Sandy was one of the first songs I ever liked. Though it’s kinda weird that a show like this would have a theme song that’s about a college student getting shot.
I clicked the link excitedly hoping for the incredibly unlikely possibility that this meant that Stephin Merritt’s The 6ths were going to somehow gather up enough guest singers to tour.
Oh well.
The Hammerstein Ballroom show will also include the live music of Doug (incl The Beets!), a live podcast of The Adventures of Danny & Mike (Pete/Pete) and a celebrity guest panel. Oct. 9th. Check it out! Facebook.com/NickOralHistory