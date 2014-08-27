The ‘Adventures Of Pete And Pete’ House Band Is Touring For The First Time Ever

If you’re going to feel nostalgic for something from your childhood, make it something good, not Full House. Something like Nick’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete, as sly, sardonic, and smart a children’s show as you’re ever going to see. The stories were witty and the guest stars fantastic (Steve Buscemi! Chris Elliott! Debbie Harry!), but THE thing that separated it from its kiddie competition was the music.

Pete and Pete had a superb house band: Polaris, who not only performed the jangle-pop theme, “Hey Sandy,” but also standouts “She Is Everywhere” and the lovely “Everywhere” (I thought that song was boring when I was young; it WRECKS me now). They were studio only, but 20 years later, Mark J. Mulcahy, Scott Boutier, and Dave McCaffrey are finally hitting the road this fall.

Polaris, the band that once only lived in your television is coming to a galaxy near you. Known as the house band for the Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Polaris have never toured and only ever played live once. The fans have been waiting 20 years for this October and now in 2014 it’s finally happening.

Here are the tour dates:

10/4 – The Met, Providence, RI

10/9 – Hammerstein Ballroom, NYC

10/10 – Spaceland Ballroom, Hamden CT

10/11 – Pearl Street, Northampton MA

10/25 – Codfish Hollow, Maquoketa IA

10/26 – Lincoln Hall, Chicago Il

11/21 – Knitting Factory, Brooklyn NY

11/28 – Johnny Brenda’s, Philly PA

11/29 – Baltimore Soundstage, Baltimore MD

Commence the waiting for October…