In addition to hosting the 2024 MTV VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion was also booked as a performer. She absolutely killed both roles, pulling out some iconic looks from the show’s past during her hosting duties, and then burning the house down with her performance, which included hits “Boa,” “B.A.S.,” “Hiss,” and “Mamushi,” for which she was joined by guest rapper Yuki Chiba in his first US performance. The Houston hottie is also nominated for five awards, with Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects among them.

Meg’s had a busy 2024, dropping her new album Megan while completing her Hot Girl Summer Tour with GloRilla, during which she became one of the WNBA’s biggest supporters by bringing players like Natasha Cloud and Angel Reese on stage with her. Then, she joined Kamala Harris’ campaign, declaring that the Vice President is “for the Hotties” during a performance at one of the Presidential hopeful’s rallies.

And just when it seemed like she’d delivered all the new music she had to offer this year, she teamed up once again with BTS’s RM for another cross-cultural collaboration, “Neva Play.” Oh, and she seemingly hard-launched her relationship with NBA player Torrey Craig, so it looks like she’s having her fair share of play along with all that work.

You can watch Megan Thee Stallion’s medley performance above, and check out all of the night’s winners here.