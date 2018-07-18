Uproxx Presents One Of LA’s Best New Rock Bands, Feels, At Resident On July 28

07.18.18 2 hours ago

If you check out the Instagram bio for up and coming LA rock band the Feels, you’ll learn everything you need to know: “Psych punk future rock+roll post-everything melody music,” goes the effusive run-on sentence, “from LA.” it closes. Even as someone paid to write about how music sounds, feels, and fits into the grand scheme of things, I can’t think of any better way to describe Feels, so I’m going to go with that.

Fronted by Laena Geronimo — previously of the band Raw Geronimo — Feels’ self-titled debut came out in 2016 on Castle Face Records and was produced by Ty Segall. The rest of the band is made up of Shannon Lay (backup vocals, guitar), Amy Allen (bass), and Michael Rudes (drums), to compose a formidable four-piece who play the kind of garage rock that makes talk of rock being “dead” sound downright ridiculous. The record is just nine songs and twenty-nine minutes long, but it’s still impressive enough to cement them as one of LA’s best new bands. Given their last record came out two years ago, the band is ripe to release new music.

Later this month, Feels are playing a free show at Resident in downtown Los Angeles on July 28 as part of their Resident Roundup summer series, and Uproxx Music is co-hosting the show. Check out the flyer below and get more info on how to RSVP here. Note that this is an early show, and doors open at 3 PM. While you’re at it, check out Feels’ debut album below to get a taste.

Via Resident

Around The Web

TAGSResidentthe feels

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP