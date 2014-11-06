The Foo Fighters Are Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary With One Hell Of A Blowout

#Foo Fighters #Dave Grohl #Live Music
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.06.14 2 Comments
dave-grohl-thumbs-up

Getty Image

On April 8, 1994, Kurt Cobain killed himself, leaving Dave Grohl without a band, millions without their musical idol, and Courtney Love with a sh*t ton of money. Six months later, Grohl, with a wealth of songs he had been working on, entered Robert Lang Studios in Washington and recorded what would become the Foo Fighters self-titled debut album (he was the only member at this point; the rest of the band would form between 1995 and 1999).

So TECHNICALLY, the group’s 20th anniversary has already passed, but give them a break: they’ve been pretty busy lately. Besides, I don’t think anyone’s gonna complain after seeing what they have in store to celebrate two decades of monkey wrenching around.

Yup, a whole bunch of very good bands are playing a very sh*tty stadium, and tickets for the show, which includes a BBQ, motorcycle rally, and fireworks display, are only $75. America! They go on-sale this Saturday. Good luck.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters#Dave Grohl#Live Music
TAGSdave grohlfoo fighterslive music

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP