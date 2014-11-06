The Foo Fighters Are Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary With One Hell Of A Blowout

Getty Image

On April 8, 1994, Kurt Cobain killed himself, leaving Dave Grohl without a band, millions without their musical idol, and Courtney Love with a sh*t ton of money. Six months later, Grohl, with a wealth of songs he had been working on, entered Robert Lang Studios in Washington and recorded what would become the Foo Fighters self-titled debut album (he was the only member at this point; the rest of the band would form between 1995 and 1999).

So TECHNICALLY, the group’s 20th anniversary has already passed, but give them a break: they’ve been pretty busy lately. Besides, I don’t think anyone’s gonna complain after seeing what they have in store to celebrate two decades of monkey wrenching around.

Yup, a whole bunch of very good bands are playing a very sh*tty stadium, and tickets for the show, which includes a BBQ, motorcycle rally, and fireworks display, are only $75. America! They go on-sale this Saturday. Good luck.