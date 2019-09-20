The Free Nationals are heating up promo for their debut album, releasing their third single “On Sight” to end the week. Thursday, the LA-based collective tweeted that a new song was coming out the next day. ” New song coming out Tomorrow,” they wrote on Twitter. “O(n) S(ight)”.

Thursday night, The Free Nationals uploaded “On Sight” to their YouTube channel. The song features verses from JID, Kadhja Bonet, and Miknna. Over a soulful, nostalgic instrument-heavy beat, Kadhja Bonet and JID juxtapose verses of wanting the other. Miknna provides the chorus to tie the song’s theme together like a shoestring. The track strives to be “a mood-setting ’70s-esque funk track,” according to a press release.

“Always fade on sight, if you do come right,” Miknna says on the chorus. “Always fade on sight, if you do come right / Come over, come over; girl you know that your love, I need it.”

While the Free Nationals’ debut album was initially set for release last year, the album is due later this year, according to a press release. The collective’s first two singles from the album are “Beauty & Essex” and “Time”, the latter being Mac Miller’s first released feature after his death.