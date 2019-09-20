The Free Nationals are heating up promo for their debut album, releasing their third single “On Sight” to end the week. Thursday, the LA-based collective tweeted that a new song was coming out the next day. ” New song coming out Tomorrow,” they wrote on Twitter. “O(n) S(ight)”.
:) New song coming out Tomorrow!ON SIGHT with @JIDsv 🧟♂️ @Kadhja 🍇 @MIKNNA 🍇 pic.twitter.com/0OkQ7J9UlD
— The Free Nationals (@freenationalsXX) September 19, 2019
Thursday night, The Free Nationals uploaded “On Sight” to their YouTube channel. The song features verses from JID, Kadhja Bonet, and Miknna. Over a soulful, nostalgic instrument-heavy beat, Kadhja Bonet and JID juxtapose verses of wanting the other. Miknna provides the chorus to tie the song’s theme together like a shoestring. The track strives to be “a mood-setting ’70s-esque funk track,” according to a press release.
“Always fade on sight, if you do come right,” Miknna says on the chorus. “Always fade on sight, if you do come right / Come over, come over; girl you know that your love, I need it.”
While the Free Nationals’ debut album was initially set for release last year, the album is due later this year, according to a press release. The collective’s first two singles from the album are “Beauty & Essex” and “Time”, the latter being Mac Miller’s first released feature after his death.