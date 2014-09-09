The Identity Of The Female Pop Star Taylor Swift Is Feuding With Has Been Revealed

Yesterday when Rolling Stone’s cover story interview with Taylor Swift came out, she alluded to a feud with another female artist, but in total passive aggressive Taylor Swift form she refused to name the artist — “taking the high road” even though she knew damn well everyone would eventually figure it out. I threw together a list of possible suspects, but as it turns out I don’t know my celebrity gossip as well as I thought I did, because I only named Katy Perry around the middle and as it turns out it was TOTALLY KATY PERRY.
Yesterday one of our readers dropped this bomb in the comments, which in my mind for all intents and purposes solved the mystery:
I’m almost positive it’s Katy Perry. I remember everyone on Taylor’s fan site forums (myself included) freaking out when a bunch of Taylor’s dancers randomly disappeared from her tour and Taylor unfollowed all of them on instagram/twitter. We found out (after about 10 minutes of cyber-stalking) that they left to be on Katy’s tour. This would fit Taylor’s explanation of what happened because Katy clearly stole dancers from Taylor’s tour. She could have possibly stolen/tried to steal other crew members that fans wouldn’t know about because these crew members wouldn’t be seen during the show and therefore we wouldn’t know that they were missing.
Another commenter followed up and said that the dancers in question had originally worked for Katy Perry, and that she was only taking them back as she needed them again, so it also makes sense that Taylor Swift would feel completely victimized by that. But none of that speculation even matters, because Katy Perry basically confirmed it on Twitter:
I guess the only thing left to say here is … FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!
Aaaaaaaaaaand mud wrestling.
I will always be on the side with Katy Perry and her everything.
While I’d concede to be on her side, I believe the proper response would be to be on top of her.
FUCK. I was sure it was Miley.
My whole world view is shattered now.
i’m siding with the one that has the big boobs.
Rick Ross?
@MagSeven oh man that was good, I needed that laugh.
I’m siding with the one who is not Taylor Swift.
The music stars of today are an embarrassment. I remember when drunken fistfights and vicious snide songs would be the result of a feud. Now I guess they just tease each other until one of them gets an eating disorder.
I too am siding with the girl who kissed a girl and liked it, and wanted me to know all about it. Better than the one that whines about her ex’s all the time.
I wanted it to be Rihana so bad…
Me too, Shawskank. Me too.
As soon as I saw the headline yesterday, my mind went directly to KP.
Any chance this ends like Biggie and Tupac?
We can only hope.
I have no idea what any of this means.
I thought it had to be Selena Gomez or something. Or like… Vanessa Hudgins? Is she still trying to be a singer?
this is staged
There is only one way to solve this feud and it involves both of them, myself, and a weekend in Vegas. They will hate themselves after but they will have forgotten what they were fighting about.
Nothing brings two feuding women together like the shared trauma of back-and-forth ATM.
Now kith!!
Need a career boost? Try FRIENEMIES!
(that photo made it move a little)
Classy.
Taylor Swift is the Anne Hathaway of Music. I’m with Katy on this one because bewbs
Such a wonderful comparison. And yes…bewbs win this one.
This is the most milquetoast feud in history. It’s mayo on white bread with no real beef.
I clicked this link and it cannot be unclicked. I have only myself to blame.
[img3.wikia.nocookie.net]
hilarious but… too soon?
“Katy Perry inspires more employee loyalty than Taylor Swift” ~ BusinessInsider
This alpha dancer of yours, doctor, do you really feel she has a chance?
[img2.wikia.nocookie.net]..gif