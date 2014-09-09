The Identity Of The Female Pop Star Taylor Swift Is Feuding With Has Been Revealed

Getty Image

Yesterday when Rolling Stone’s cover story interview with Taylor Swift came out, she alluded to a feud with another female artist, but in total passive aggressive Taylor Swift form she refused to name the artist — “taking the high road” even though she knew damn well everyone would eventually figure it out. I threw together a list of possible suspects, but as it turns out I don’t know my celebrity gossip as well as I thought I did, because I only named Katy Perry around the middle and as it turns out it was TOTALLY KATY PERRY.

Yesterday one of our readers dropped this bomb in the comments, which in my mind for all intents and purposes solved the mystery:

I’m almost positive it’s Katy Perry. I remember everyone on Taylor’s fan site forums (myself included) freaking out when a bunch of Taylor’s dancers randomly disappeared from her tour and Taylor unfollowed all of them on instagram/twitter. We found out (after about 10 minutes of cyber-stalking) that they left to be on Katy’s tour. This would fit Taylor’s explanation of what happened because Katy clearly stole dancers from Taylor’s tour. She could have possibly stolen/tried to steal other crew members that fans wouldn’t know about because these crew members wouldn’t be seen during the show and therefore we wouldn’t know that they were missing.

Another commenter followed up and said that the dancers in question had originally worked for Katy Perry, and that she was only taking them back as she needed them again, so it also makes sense that Taylor Swift would feel completely victimized by that. But none of that speculation even matters, because Katy Perry basically confirmed it on Twitter:

I guess the only thing left to say here is … FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!