The Internet Tried To Make Axl Rose Its Latest Death Hoax Victim

Getty Image

Oh Internet, when will you ever stop killing perfectly healthy celebrities, or at least those that are healthy enough to be alive? Today, one of those ridiculously stupid and fake-looking hoax sites that generates random celebrity death stories once again proved that people are gullible and should have to take IQ tests to use the Internet. Looking like an MSNBC page that stopped loading in 2004, the farticle (that’s my name for these fake articles) claimed that sources were “reporting” that Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose was found dead yesterday from unknown causes in his West Hollywood home.

“The home was entered by police through an open back door where a body was found in the foyer area,” read the report created by a douchebag with a presumably large, Dorito-speckled smirk on his face. While plenty of people fell for it enough for the link to start spreading on Facebook and Twitter, the sleuths at Gossip Cop quickly proved that it was fake. Probably by looking at it.

The awful hoax comes from the jerks behind the MSNBC.website URL, which has no affiliation with the real news outlet and tries to fool people into clicking on bogus stories. A new phony report has the headline, “Sources: Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose Found Dead in West Hollywood Home at Age 52.” Enough people have been duped by this story to share it more than 39,000 times on social media like Facebook. Again, this is TOTALLY FAKE. MSNBC.website pulled the same trick last month with a death hoax about Macaulay Culkin. The phony Culkin story is almost identical to the phony Rose story. Don’t believe any report coming from MSNBC.website. (Via Gossip Cop)

One of these days, Rose might actually pass away and then none of us will believe it because of these stupid hoax reports. And then his funeral will be really sad when it starts raining and Slash plays a guitar solo with no shirt under his leather jacket on top of Rose’s casket, and nobody’s there to appreciate it.

RELATED: Since we’re talking about GNR, do yourself a favor and go back and read Danger Guerrero’s breakdown of “November Rain.”