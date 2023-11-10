The Kid Laroi is living the dream. Tonight (November 10), the Australian superstar released his long-awaited debut album, The First Time. And while he’s living that popstar life, he is realizing that the life of an artist isn’t always peachy.

On “Sorry,” the intro track from The First Time, Laroi grapples with the ups and downs of fame.

“I mean, the pressure’s immense / I’m 19, trying navigate money and stress / Weird industry friends and my family life is intense / And my girl is always upset ’cause I’m always f*ckin’ workin’ / Sh*t, I expect some respect / Can’t even go on the ‘net without someone goin’ for my neck,” he rap sings on one of the song’s verses.

While a life of artistry isn’t always easy, Laroi knows this is his true passion, and is willing to go through the bad to get to the good.

In the song’s accompanying video, Laroi is seen pedaling his bike down a road, walking through the city, contemplating the gravity of the choices he’s made. Elsewhere in the video, fans may notice similarities to Laroi’s “Let Her Go” video.

You can see the video for “Sorry” above.

The First Time is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.