Pop

The Kid Laroi Has A Haunting Reunion With A Past Lover In His ‘Bleed’ Video

We are just a week out from The Kid Laroi’s hotly-anticipated debut album, The First Time. Ahead of the album, the Australian hitmaker has given us a new taste of the album. Tonight (November 2), Laroi has shared “Bleed,” a guitar-driven ballad, on which, Laroi displays pure emotion through his raw vocals.

On “Bleed,” Laroi has a tough time letting go following the dissolution of a relationship. Meanwhile, his past love already seems to have moved on.

“How did your heart mend so easy? / Mine still bleeds Hard to believe you don’t need me / All those memories we made are burnin’ in my brain,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

Continuing the run of cinematic visuals Laroi has delivered during this era, “Bleed” is accompanied by a haunting video directed by Ramez Silyan. In the video, Laroi is seen dreaming that he is drowning, to be revived by his past lover, a woman played by Ryley Ladd. This is juxtaposed with Laroi flying off the road on his bike, then later waking, presumably to deal with the emotional — and literal — wreckage.

You can see the video for “Bleed” above.

The First Time is out 11/10 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.

