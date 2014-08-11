The Most Disgusting Allegations Made About Michael Jackson By His Former Maids

I think the difference between a guy like Michael Jackson and Woody Allen or Mel Gibson or Roman Polanski is that, most of us assume that MJ was guilty of at least some of what he was accused of, and few try to defend him. But, there’s not that much debate surrounding how to separate the person from his art where it concerns Michael Jackson. When it comes to MJ, we just do it, because not to would almost seem cruel. The music is too good to ignore. I play Michael Jackson/Jackson 5 music for my kids all the time, and I just try not to think about the fact that he was, at worst, a pedophile, and, at best, a freaky, deviant, filthy creeper.
If half of what the former maids are saying about Michael Jackson, according to Page 6, is true, then he may have been a lot creepier than we thought. Three maids, who worked for Michael Jackson from 1986 to 1994, spoke to The Post about MJ’s weird behavior ahead of another sexual abuse trial against the Jackson estate in which the maids are expected to be called as witnesses. Here are the highlights of MJ’s behavior, most of which happened after the first sexual abuse allegations were leveled against him in 1993.
1. He would often threaten to make “doo doo snowballs” out of his own feces and throw them at the maids.
2. He would relieve himself on his own floors.
3. He refused to allow his bed sheets to be changed. Maids would have to do it surreptitiously. “There’d be socks and underpants in the bed and half-eaten chicken and potato chips, empty bottles of wine and whiskey on the floor,” one maid said.
4. He would frequently wet himself.
5. Because of the foul conditions of his home, his couch became infested with bedbugs, and he blamed it on his maids. “He said we should do a better job, and he said he knew that we came from poor countries so we were used to bedbugs, but he couldn’t live with them.”
6. He was a hoarder. “The amount of stuff he had could have covered that entire ranch, and most of it was junk that he refused to part with,” one of the maids said.
7. He allegedly had two items which he refused to give up: “A soiled baby’s diaper, and a pair of Fruit of the Loom that was obviously worn by someone who was either a teen or an early-age adult.”
8. He was surprisingly anti-Semitic, and would often wish Steven Spielberg into “Jew hell.”
9. He was also a narcissist who hated his family.
“He was on a mission. There was an old Ebony magazine in which he saw a picture of . . . the Jackson 5. He didn’t like it, and so he would send people out with about $500, and when they brought the magazines back, he’d play a game of confetti where he’d shred pictures of his brothers and sisters and even his parents and throw them all around the halls and into the guest quarters,” Maid No. 1 said.
“He said, ‘Yuck, they don’t deserve to have my name, they are gutless moochers. I’m the only star. They should be cleaning my shoes.’”
Allegations like these, and others, are exactly why the first rule of listening to Michael Jackson’s music in my house is never to talk about Michael Jackson. But goddamn, he was a musical genius.
Source: The NYPost
Um….
Every single one of those allegations actually makes him sound LESS weird than I imagined him being.
The Doo Doo snowballs were a little weirder than I expected. But everything else…sophomore year in college.
“August 11, 2014
Wow. I am blown away by the TMZ article released yesterday ([www.tmz.com]) about the “maids” who painted a very ugly picture of Michael being unclean and someone who just peed all over his house. I am beyond speechless.
I promptly shared the article with my mom, Judi Brisse, because she, too, was a housekeeper at Neverland back in the mid ’90s during the very time when Liz Taylor and Oprah were there. She was enraged by this article and these horrible claims by her supposed “co-workers.” She stated clearly to me that nothing was further from the truth! That the house was impeccably clean and so was the “Boss.” She said Michael was not only clean, but respectful, kind and carried himself like royalty in his humble, gentle way. always.
This is a classic case of people who lack integrity and will do anything for money. My mom, too has been contacted by tabloids over the years wanting “dirt” and stories about Michael. She simply doesn’t have any stories (other than positive ones) and has denied their requests, despite their offers to her for money.
It is a shame that, in general, our society is so unhappy within our souls that we gloat in seeing people fall hard and then rake them over the coals. Why is it that human beings can take someone who did so much good for the world–giving his whole heart and soul in every moment of his life–and instead, make up vile stories? Is it sadly because it’s the only way to feel better about one’s self? And the opportunity to make money?
In truth, what we project onto someone else, such as Michael in this case, says NOTHING about him nor his character, but everything about the ones making the claims, not to mention, a society that eats it up.
In my upcoming book, I talk about Michael being the Man in OUR Mirror… that what we saw in him is ultimately what see in ourselves. The world is our reflection. What do we see? Where is our heart? Where are we wounded within ourselves and therefore project that woundedness out to the world? What is the world WE are creating from that woundedness?”
Lisa, Man In Our Mirror
It should be noted that these maids who said these thing were also sued by Michael Jackson for theft; they stole from him! These maid who sold this story have a history of lying for money; as they would later reveal in depositions! They’re just trying to get back at MJ for him firing them and suing them for theft!
Also, many defend Michael and his innocence, including me. It was all about money people do your research!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
I like the part where you’re selling a book.
It’s not mine… I copied and paste from their blog.
Also, the fact that she’s selling a book is irrelevant. Her mother ACTUALLY worked at Neverland and debunks this BS story – that’s the main point. Also, these maids telling this B.S. story have a HISTORY of lying!
Oh geez. Well then, case closed. If one Michael Jackson maid I never heard of says it’s not true, then the other Michael Jackson maids I never heard of MUST be lying. That’s the only conclusion you can possibly come up with. The fact that Michael “No Nose / Dangling Baby / Child Sleepover / Private Monkey / Race Change” Jackson would do anything crazy and eccentric is just impossible to believe.
if half eating chicken and potato chips in bed is wrong, then I don’t want to be right…
Half eaten chicken, potato chips, empty bottles of wine and whiskey. Crap, are they sure they weren’t cleaning my room?
If I were a bazillionaire icon, I’d probably pissed on my floors too. No I wouldn’t.
He was talented, but he was no musical genius. He knew who to hire when writing and producing his music.
Now Prince…He is a musical genius.
Agreed – so much of MJ’s music has not aged well at all. I was a big fan when I was a kid, but songs like Beat It or The Way You Make Me Feel just sound ridiculous to me now.
Prince? Are you fucking kidding? You need to get a musical education. I dare you to explore…
Beethoven
Mozart
Brahms
Glenn Miller
Benny Goodman
Duke Ellington
Muddy Waters
B.B. King
Elvis Presley
J. Geils Band
Z.Z. Top
Joe Satriani
Dream Theater
Butthole Surfers
N.I.N.
and my personal favorite… Black Sabbath
You gotta go with a double dog dare, brah.
Elvis Presley? Fuck out of here.
In the words of Mos Def “Elvis Presley aint got no soul”
points for you for mentioning beethoven and mozart in the same list as trent reznor of NIN but you left out bach and yea, bill brasky is right, elvis was a gimmick that stole the music of others. hez outta place as hell in that list!
jackson was a good dancer, a very marginal singer, wrote a few decent POP tunes and was a very talented entertainer but he is over rated as shit when it comes to MUSIC so i mostly agree with your list and sentiment. good music is still alive but popular music dies more and more every day. compered to miley cyrus, jackson is great but when you throw popularity out and just focus on music alone then hez not even in the conversation, nor are all his ghost producers imo. BUT, the bassline to billy jean is dope, idk who wrote that, but its dope.
“to bill brassssky!!!!”
@Arrogant Bastard: This world where you think it’s okay to put fucking Nine Inch Nails and Black Sabbath on the same list as Beethoven and Mozart is not reality. Snap the fuck out of it.
The fuck kind of fuckery is that list?! Butthole Surfers?! No. Just… No.
How did everyone just gloss over Joe Satriani on that list?
Also, he forgot Yanni who should be somewhere around Dream Theater on this list.
How did everyone just gloss over Joe Satriani on that list?
I just completely ignored it altogether.
Imagining him saying those things in his Michael Jackson voice is so hilarious to me.
+1 I laughed out loud at “doo doo snowballs”
For real. “Doo doo snowballs” is so much like something the South Park version Michael Jackson would say it’s ridiculous
That’s ignorant.
@Archer Belcher: That’s ignorant. You’re being ignorant.
So what does make the “doo doo snowballs”, snowballs? Did he have to freeze his poop first?
I would have assumed rolling them in coconut. That would just make them a disgusting projectile. A frozen shitball on the other hand, is a potentially lethal projectile.
wait, some people think Gibson, Allen and Polanski are innocent? Allen admitted to his, Polanski was convicted and Gibson’s was in a police report.
I think he’s referring to the public’s ability to separate these people’s art from themselves.
I think Allen is absolutely guilty, but… he admitted to his? The last round of that that went around he was still defending himself that I saw.
Allen admitted nothing, in just the last year he wrote an open letter about it and how the allegations were ridiculous.
Someone should probably tell Allen that he admitted to it then because he’s still saying it’s all BS as recently as last winter
Allen hasn’t admitted to shit. He’s the only one of those three where there’s still some reasonable doubt.
Mel Gibson is caught on tape being a maniac and Polanski it’s a sure thing.
I still can’t figure out what Dustin was trying to say in those first couple sentences, but that’s par for the course.
Okay, I read the whole article, and I would totally piss all over the floor Oprah walked on too.
Mental illness gonna ill mentally.
Jackson Estate Lawyer 1: Obviously this is a tragedy but we have a legacy to protect for our client’s family. We’ve covered the hospital staff, groundskeepers, the chauffeur, pretty much everything except the maids. Hey, did you get the housekeeping staff to sign those non-disclosure agreements?
Jackson Estate Lawyer 2: Consider done buddy.
Jackson Estate Lawyer 1: Great… wait, are you saying it is done or you will do it?
Jackson Estate Lawyer 2: I’m all over it.
Jackson Estate Lawyer 1: I gotta tell you, I’d feel a lot better if you’d just confirm that’s it’s all se…
Jackson Estate Lawyer 3: Hey fellas, that’s 1,000 billable hours for this quarter! Let’s go get some blow.
Jackson Estate Lawyer 1: Alright alright alright. We’re coming back to the maid business first thing tomorrow OK?
Jackson Estate Lawyer 2: Consider done buddy.
So what’s the difference between Jew Hell and the other hells? Can’t save money in it? Can’t use your shoes until the soles fall off?
Dear Rabbi,
Do Jews believe in Hell? I am not planning any trips there or anything, but I have heard conflicting reports about its existence.
Answer:
We do believe in a type of Hell, but not the one found in cartoons and joke books. Hell is not a punishment in the conventional sense; it is, in fact, the expression of a great kindness.
The Jewish mystics described a spiritual place called “Gehinnom.” This is usually translated as “Hell,” but a better translation would be “the Supernal Washing Machine.” Because that’s exactly how it works. The way our soul is cleansed in Gehinnom is similar to the way our clothes are cleansed in a washing machine.
… your pic is horses scissoring.
I’m confused about the Roman Polanski mention i only because he was convicted of rape and is by his own admission guilty of his crimes?
The reference was that everyone knows MJ probably diddled a few kids but most of us are still able to enjoy his music unapologetically whereas everything those other three does carries the taint of their grossness
musical genius?
No shit, Freddy. You’ve been “Rowles’d”.
Wait, Michael Jackson is dead? Does Whitney Houston know? She must be pretty upset…
You mean Diana Ross, right?
/Note Diana has not been seen in public since MJ died. Coincidence? ITN!
Wait…People think Polanski’s innocent?
I hope not. Polanski refused to admit to rape, but did admit to having sex with a minor in a U.S. court and never comes to the U.S. for a reason. He’d go straight to jail, because he fled after the conviction. I also think that all of the Mel Gibson tapes showcase that he was, at least, incredibly verbally abusive to his girlfriend and that he had issues with Jewish people. Jackson’s lawyers got him out of any convictions, despite several children testifying against him. He was not convicted.
No. He’s a convicted felon who has only ever argued that what he did wasn’t wrong.
I don’t know why but there’s just something awesome about the idea of having to piss and just dropping trou and unloading all over your entryway.
Ah the internet. Where everyone believes everyone.
Give a small extremely talented child a vast fortune and global ubiquitous admiration and shit, yeah you get this.
I think if this gave us doo doo snowballs then we got a pretty good deal.
@Digital Wonderbread not that it excuses anything he did/allegedly did but, his up bringing wasn’t the most…shall we say, conventional? Joe Jackson was a the epitome of the phrase ‘fucking asshole’.
Those maids are completely retarded, and chronic liars…they are being paid to say this bullshit about Michael Jackson…my boyfriend talks crap about him as well and I just want to knock him out cold…because Michael Jackson is my idol, he has the most amazing music created ever and he was a great man…and anyone who disgraces his name is a pathetic, low-life that can take a deep.
I guess….whatever gets you to sleep at night?
Hey, you know, R. Kelly makes great music too.
I try not to idolize pedophiles with weird kid obsessions, but everyone has to have a hobby.
The only people more pathetic than MJ are his defenders.
A deep what?!?! We must know!
Chris brown was standing his ground.
@AG I think MJ defenders serve a purpose, because it reminds you of how even in the face of insurmountable evidence humans have the ability to believe their idols are pure. I hope to hell Bieber isn’t the next celebrity who’s outright deified.
Don’t listen to the haters . If you realize Mj spent 4 hours plus a day singing . Then another 4 hours dancing . Time with his kids . A movie . Then put to sleep with Propofil or on his own . MJ didnt have time for the nutty things that are said about him . Just a little logic goes a long way .
That sounds like the list of reasons my last girlfriend gave me when she dumped me
Yeah but….He made Thriller…
…Thriller.
I don’t know this sounds like lies feeding into the myth.
From the little I’ve read, Jackson came off as a talented but very sad lonely man. Like someone who didn’t have a childhood but didn’ know how to be an adult so was stuck in between and slowly slipped away
You people forget that they forgot to build bathrooms in Neverland. Bodily elimination simply doesn’t occur in Neverland, unless you consume half bottles of wine and whiskey.
Also , the threat of a barrage of doo doo snowballs is necessary to keep my maids in line.
Bubbles was apparently a pet/bodyguard.
@DooDoo_Snowballz is my new Twitter handle.
Michael J. is gone just let him rest in peace, it is sad that people are still putting him down and he’s dead and gone ! We need to focus on what’s going on in the world today
I heard that Michael Jackson would personally stick his wiener through the whole of every Beatles CD before it was packaged and shipped to stores…
The Anti-Jewish thing has been brought up many times . The day MJ died his agent was and still is a Jew . People still like to make up stuff about him as he was larger than life .
Yeah this doesn’t sound really believable, I mean I’m not defending the guy, maybe he did molest a bunch of kids but I read the whole thing and it just seems way to extreme. Besides there is a lot of money to be made with his name and you tell me the PR guys can’t pay a couple of maids to keep their mouths shut?
Dude never had a chance.
Always felt just a little sorry for him.