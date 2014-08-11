The Most Disgusting Allegations Made About Michael Jackson By His Former Maids

Getty Image

I think the difference between a guy like Michael Jackson and Woody Allen or Mel Gibson or Roman Polanski is that, most of us assume that MJ was guilty of at least some of what he was accused of, and few try to defend him. But, there’s not that much debate surrounding how to separate the person from his art where it concerns Michael Jackson. When it comes to MJ, we just do it, because not to would almost seem cruel. The music is too good to ignore. I play Michael Jackson/Jackson 5 music for my kids all the time, and I just try not to think about the fact that he was, at worst, a pedophile, and, at best, a freaky, deviant, filthy creeper.

If half of what the former maids are saying about Michael Jackson, according to Page 6, is true, then he may have been a lot creepier than we thought. Three maids, who worked for Michael Jackson from 1986 to 1994, spoke to The Post about MJ’s weird behavior ahead of another sexual abuse trial against the Jackson estate in which the maids are expected to be called as witnesses. Here are the highlights of MJ’s behavior, most of which happened after the first sexual abuse allegations were leveled against him in 1993.

1. He would often threaten to make “doo doo snowballs” out of his own feces and throw them at the maids.

2. He would relieve himself on his own floors.

3. He refused to allow his bed sheets to be changed. Maids would have to do it surreptitiously. “There’d be socks and underpants in the bed and half-eaten chicken and potato chips, empty bottles of wine and whiskey on the floor,” one maid said.

4. He would frequently wet himself.

5. Because of the foul conditions of his home, his couch became infested with bedbugs, and he blamed it on his maids. “He said we should do a better job, and he said he knew that we came from poor countries so we were used to bedbugs, but he couldn’t live with them.”

6. He was a hoarder. “The amount of stuff he had could have covered that entire ranch, and most of it was junk that he refused to part with,” one of the maids said.

7. He allegedly had two items which he refused to give up: “A soiled baby’s diaper, and a pair of Fruit of the Loom that was obviously worn by someone who was either a teen or an early-age adult.”

8. He was surprisingly anti-Semitic, and would often wish Steven Spielberg into “Jew hell.”

9. He was also a narcissist who hated his family.

“He was on a mission. There was an old Ebony magazine in which he saw a picture of . . . the Jackson 5. He didn’t like it, and so he would send people out with about $500, and when they brought the magazines back, he’d play a game of confetti where he’d shred pictures of his brothers and sisters and even his parents and throw them all around the halls and into the guest quarters,” Maid No. 1 said. “He said, ‘Yuck, they don’t deserve to have my name, they are gutless moochers. I’m the only star. They should be cleaning my shoes.’”

Allegations like these, and others, are exactly why the first rule of listening to Michael Jackson’s music in my house is never to talk about Michael Jackson. But goddamn, he was a musical genius.

Source: The NYPost