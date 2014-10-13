The Real Lorde Performed ‘I Am Lorde Ya Ya Ya’ From ‘South Park’

She is Lorde, ya ya ya, and she’s handling her South Park appearance with more grace than Kanye West (then again, Matt and Trey didn’t imply she’s a gay fish who’s married to a Hobbit). Not only was she a fan of the extremely complimentary “The Cissy,” calling it “weird and cool,” she even sang Randy Marsh’s, I mean, her “I Am Lorde Ya Ya Ya” during an interview with New Zealand’s TV3.
“I was thinking, ‘Yeah he has a mustache…I mean I have a mustache, but is it that prominent?’ But it was someone’s dad pretending to be me. We actually, in my hotel room, went ‘Ya ya ya ya ya I’m Lorde! Ya ya ya!’ for like an hour, because that’s why they do on the episode, so…” (Via)
Lorde’s even a better sport than Jennifer Lopez, who STILL hasn’t sung “Taco Flavored Kisses.”
do you remember what i ordered?
Three tacos, two tostadas, and a soda pop.
Don’t forget the hot sauce, cholo
Would you like a churro with that?
The new season has been so great. Not to be out done, Dan Snider has to take the field against the Cowboys. [www.vunify.com]
Yes, but he has battled the Eagle and the Bear and the Eagles only beat him by 3 points. I love that line. BTW\I’m from Philly.
Randy sounded better.
But will she sing “Hunger games, ya ya ya” or did the studio just do whatever they want with it again?
Well yeah because they were complimentary about her, they didn’t mock her like Kanye or I’M PHIL COLLINS. Also the fact that I know nothing about her apart from the fact that from what I’ve heard she isn’t a diva and she seems a pretty chill gal makes this seem rather obvious.
I dont think you people know what the word “performed” or “sang” means.
HAHAHAHAHA
I hate Lorde as much as I hate Taylor Swift…nothing can change that