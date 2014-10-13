The Real Lorde Performed ‘I Am Lorde Ya Ya Ya’ From ‘South Park’

#South Park
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.13.14 12 Comments

She is Lorde, ya ya ya, and she’s handling her South Park appearance with more grace than Kanye West (then again, Matt and Trey didn’t imply she’s a gay fish who’s married to a Hobbit). Not only was she a fan of the extremely complimentary “The Cissy,” calling it “weird and cool,” she even sang Randy Marsh’s, I mean, her “I Am Lorde Ya Ya Ya” during an interview with New Zealand’s TV3.

“I was thinking, ‘Yeah he has a mustache…I mean I have a mustache, but is it that prominent?’ But it was someone’s dad pretending to be me. We actually, in my hotel room, went ‘Ya ya ya ya ya I’m Lorde! Ya ya ya!’ for like an hour, because that’s why they do on the episode, so…” (Via)

Lorde’s even a better sport than Jennifer Lopez, who STILL hasn’t sung “Taco Flavored Kisses.”

Via CoS

Around The Web

TOPICS#South Park
TAGSLORDErandy marshsouth parkYA YA YA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP