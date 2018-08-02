The Tallest Man On Earth’s ‘Down In My Heart’ Is The Latest Installment Of His Innovative New Project

08.02.18 7 hours ago

Swedish indie folk veteran The Tallest Man On Earth (real name: Kristian Matsson) decided that he wanted to approach his next batch of music differently. His current project is When The Bird Sees Solid Ground, a sort of combination of ongoing EP and video diary. Studio versions of five songs (there have been four released so far since March) are released, but also shared are longer videos in which he explains the songs and the happenings of his life. Now, Matsson has released the fourth installment, “Down In My Heart.”

He says of the new song, “I’ve been trying to figure out what When The Bird Sees Solid Ground is ever since I started it, and I made a little progress with this song. ‘Down In My Heart’ happened really late one night while I was playing a finger picking that I’d made myself learn a few years ago.”

Listen to “Down In My Heart” and watch the video above, and check out The Tallest Man On Earth’s upcoming tour dates below.

TAGSDown In My HeartThe Tallest Man On EarthWhen The Bird Sees solid ground

