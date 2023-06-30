HBO’s The Idol is gearing up for its season (and possibly series) finale. Ahead of the upcoming fifth episode, The Weeknd has shared new music. One of the songs The Weeknd has shared tonight is a TK collaboration with Lil Baby and actress Suzanna Son called “False Idols.”

On “False Idols,” The artists offer a warning to those susceptible to the glitz and glamour of the A-List life.

“I done made it out the land of the brave / I can tell you, shake my aunt, daddy’s fate / Free the guys, the ones who never made a stage / Slidin’ with a Drac’, I made it home safe,” raps Lil Baby on the opening verse.

The Weeknd then comes in, instructing the listener to remain alert.

“Be careful who you call God / L.A filled with fake prophecies / They hate it when you get on top / Magazines tarnish legacies / Can you tell me how much did it cost? / A hundred mill’ ain’t a stretch for me,” he sings on the second verse.

Throughout the song, Son, who plays Chloe, a member of The Weeknd’s character, Tedros’ cult, offers sugary harmonies.

You can listen to “False Idols” above.

The season finale of The Idol will air this coming Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. All episodes will be available to stream on Max.