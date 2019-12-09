The Weeknd kicked off a new era a couple weeks ago when he released “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” with the latter song coming just a couple days after the former. Now both are doing well on the charts, with “Heartless” jumping to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Heartless” original debuted on the chart in the 32nd spot, but on the chart dated December 14, the song rose all the way to the very top. This makes it his fourth No. 1 song in the US, following “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face” in 2015 and “Starboy” in 2016. “Heartless” is also his ninth top 10 single, and his first since 2018’s “Call Out My Name,” which achieved a peak of No. 4. Meanwhile, “Blinding Lights” just missed out on a top-ten debut, as it entered the chart at No. 11.

.@theweeknd officially earns his fourth career No. 1 hit on the #Hot100 this week with "Heartless." — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) December 9, 2019

This news comes after The Weeknd performed both songs on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Both of the showing were innovative and not typically the sort of thing you’d see from a musical guest on late night TV. For “Heartless,” he never actually took the stage, and instead navigated the ever-changing hallways behind the scenes. He did actually get in front of the audience to sing “Blinding Lights” the next night, but did so in a mirror box on stage, and the performance was shown via two camera angles, displayed side-by-side.