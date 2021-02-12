The Weeknd put on a spectacular display with his recent Super Bowl halftime show, and for fans wanting to know more about what went into the performance, they’re in luck. Today, it was announced that a documentary about the performance is being made and will air on Showtime.

The film will be titled The Show, and Billboard describes it, “The Show, directed by Emmy nominee Nadia Hallgren (Becoming), will shed light on the tireless hours, days and months of collaboration that went into The Weeknd’s hit-packed performance during an unpredictable and tumultuous year.”

In a press statement, Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, said:

“The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is undoubtedly the world’s biggest stage, producing the most viewed and talked about moment in music every single year. The pressure to deliver an iconic, memorable and entertaining performance is felt well beyond the artist, as there are a number of people — behind the scenes — who are vital to its success. With our new documentary coming to Showtime, we are taking fans on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the biggest show of the year — with the added complexity of doing so amidst a global pandemic. With Jesse Collins and a number of super-talented creatives at the helm, The Show chronicles all the drama and hard work that goes into successfully pulling off a show of this magnitude.”

It’s not clear exactly when the doc will premiere, but its debut is set for some point “later this year.”