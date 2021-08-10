The Weeknd’s 2020 disco-twinged album After Hours was an all-around success. Though it was notably snubbed by the Grammys, the LP earned several other awards and achieved chart success, hovering at No. 1 for several weeks. But The Weeknd is already looking towards his new era of music, which he officially announced last week with the dance-ready track “Take My Breath.”

Now taking his music to new heights, The Weeknd has returned with an extended version of “Take My Breath.” The original single clocked in at just over three-and-a-half minutes, but the latest version of the track tacks on an extra two minutes of trance-like synths. The extended version of “Take My Breath” is fit for the dancefloor, drawing out the song’s pulsating intro and euphoric bridge.

Though The Weeknd has yet to announce his upcoming fifth studio album’s title, the singer did describe the upcoming LP’s sound in an interview with Rolling Stone from last September. “I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that,” he said. “My palette is so wide. […] I’m trying to find a perfect balance with the film and the music, and so far it’s going really well. I think I might have cracked the code.”

Listen to The Weeknd’s “Take My Breath (Extended Version)” above.