There’s A Surprising Amount Of Miley Cyrus References In These Songs, Y’all

Getty Image

It’s Miley Cyrus’ 22nd birthday today, so I felt it was only right to take you all on a trip down a rabbit hole of sorts. The other day, I was listening to the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds when I suddenly heard a reference to Cyrus in a song. This led me to the discovery of these 9 songs that seem to mention the pop star or the Disney character she once portrayed. Come with me on this mystical journey through odd Miley musical fandom, won’t you?

“Higgs Boson Blues” – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Push The Sky Away is the band’s 15th studio album and was released back in February of 2013. While Cave waxes poetic about his search for knowledge and the evolution of media and pop culture, his reference to Miley Cyrus stopped me dead in my tracks.

“Hannah Montana. She does the African Savanna”

What the hell you talkin’ about, Cave?!

“Somewhere In America” – Jay Z

I’ll admit, up until the Nick Cave moment I had above, I only knew of Miley Cyrus being mentioned in this Jay Z song. Hova explained the reference on Twitter saying “she represents an old world’s worst nightmare.”

“Miley Cyrus” – Ying Yang Twins

Inspired by the young pop star’s obsession with twerking, the Ying Yang Twins dropped this single in the summer of 2013. Since Miley is also a fan of the hip hop duo, this track was an inevitability.

“Hannah Montana ” – Migos

Atlanta based Migos released this video back in 2013. Much like the Ying Yang Twins, they too are paying homage to Miley Cyrus’ proclivity for twerking.