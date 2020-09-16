After appearing on Uproxx’s Most Anticipated Albums Of Fall 2020 list, R&B duo They. have shared the next single from their upcoming mixtape, The Amanda Tape. “STCU” features Juicy J and a raunchy concept, stretching the usual tenderness of the genre to the clever but uninhibited language of social media.

“STCU” stands for “shooting the club up,” a modern euphemism for unprotected sex. Juicy is a perfect complement for the racy overtones of the song’s message, contributing 16 bars to one-night stand he meets in a club and has a risky rendezvous with. While the song’s messaging is questionable, the smooth groove and the duo’s cheeky phrasing make for a catchy song that could easily enter an R&B fan’s regular rotation.

They. consists of Dante Jones and Andrew “Drew Love” Neely. The pair debuted in 2015 with the Nü Religion EP and gained exposure through touring with Bryson Tiller the next year. In 2018, they toured with 6lack on his From East Atlanta with Love tour and released the Fireside EP featuring appearances from Gallant, Jeremih, Jessie Reyez, Ty Dolla Sign, Vic Mensa, and Wiz Khalifa. Their next project, The Amanda Tape, is due October 23 via Island Records and Avant Garden.

Listen to They.’s “STCU” featuring Juicy J above.