This Map That Tracks America’s Musical Preferences By State Rocks AND Rolls

04.16.14

What you see above is AMERICA, obviously, but also the parts of AMERICA that most love metal. The darker the red, the higher the passion. It’s a fun visual for music fans, and a helpful one for Iron Maiden, who now know to schedule more dates in Washington. And who should they thank? Motovo.

The real estate broker blog put together the “All-American Music Map” by calculating “musical taste scores using data from the National Endowment of the Arts, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis…and state level music preferences from Wikipedia. The scores include music genre preference survey data and genre performer concentrations by metro, weighted by that metro’s influence on the music scene.” In other words, Nashville loves country and punk.

country

punk

rock

rap

The map for nu-metal is all-white except for a giant red zit in central Florida.

Via Movoto

