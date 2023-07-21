Tinashe Is Starting A New Era With Her Sultry Song ‘Talk To Me Nice’

Earlier this year, Tinashe appeared on the deluxe edition of Shygirl’s Nymph on the track “Heaven.” She was also brought out during Kaytranada’s Coachella set, along with Anderson .Paak, HER, and more.

She’s kicking off her next era with this her new single “Talk To Me Nice.” Her forthcoming project is reportedly called BB/ANG3L, following 2021’s 333. It’s a sultry song, with lyrics narrating temptation: “You got options, I got options / Want you, but don’t need you / Tease you, but I please you,” she sings.

In our 2020 interview with Tinashe, she discussed her persistence when it comes to making art. “It’s interesting because I’ve never really looked at my career as an option or thought I would ever possibly, potentially do anything else,” she said. “So even in the lowest of low, I’ve been discouraged, but I’ve never been hopeless. I’ve always just used that down period as some type of motivation to create better music and create better art and be a better creative. I really thrive sometimes when my back is against the wall. I feel like I step up to the plate in adversity. I would say a lot of times the lows have been good things and motivation for me to keep moving forward and I just wouldn’t ever stop anyways. It’s all part of the journey.”

Listen to “Talk To Me Nice” above.