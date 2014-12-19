TNT’s Ernie Johnson Dropped The Mic After An Epic Rap Battle With Nicki Minaj

Senior Editor
12.19.14

First thing’s first: Grant Hill used a cheat sheet in a freestyle rap contest. That’s just awful. That’s the nadir of Grant Hill’s career right there. Forget the teal jerseys and the devastating ankle injuries, that right there was the worst.

Ok, now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s talk about important things like TNT’s Ernie Johnson dropping the mic.

My name’s Erin Johnson but they call me EJ
I host a little show called “Inside The NBA”

Ernie mumbled something after that (because he was laughing so hard) and then dropped the mic. If you’re wondering why Inside the NBA wins multiple Emmy awards, look no further than this clip.

