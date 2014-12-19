TNT’s Ernie Johnson Dropped The Mic After An Epic Rap Battle With Nicki Minaj

First thing’s first: Grant Hill used a cheat sheet in a freestyle rap contest. That’s just awful. That’s the nadir of Grant Hill’s career right there. Forget the teal jerseys and the devastating ankle injuries, that right there was the worst.
Ok, now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s talk about important things like TNT’s Ernie Johnson dropping the mic.
My name’s Erin Johnson but they call me EJ
I host a little show called “Inside The NBA”
Ernie mumbled something after that (because he was laughing so hard) and then dropped the mic. If you’re wondering why Inside the NBA wins multiple Emmy awards, look no further than this clip.
Grant Hill was just doing a Canibus impression
White people be like this: “I can make a rhyme out of the word ‘time'”
Black people be like this: “Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhsssshhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh”
I laughed harder than I should have at this.
That last pic has Shaq grabbing himself. Kudos to Andy. I am a true what I am a true fu shnick
That was an “accident.”
Last pic Shaq lookin lke one of those weird koopa troopas from the live action Super Marios Bros movie.