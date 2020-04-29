Becoming a rockstar isn’t easy. But keeping the goal in mind while making a song could land you at the top of the charts. A recent survey by Billboard combed through the entirety of their Top Ten Hot 100 chart data to find which title appeared the most times. Since 2000, the most frequently-used title to appear at the top of the charts is “Rockstar.”

For a recent report, Billboard surveyed their decades-spanning chart data to draw similarities between many years of music. Though it’s not the most common song title to ever appear at the top of the charts in Billboard history, several songs using the title “Rockstar” have hovered near the No. 1 slot.

Most recently, DaBaby shared his track “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, which debuted at No. 9 on the Hot 100 charts. Before that, Post Malone and 21 Savage’s 2017 track of the same title ruled the Top Ten territory for an impressive eight-week run. Ahead of them, Nickelback’s memorable 2007 hit appeared at No. 6 on the charts. According to the report, no other title has appeared more than twice in the Top Ten since 2000.

While “Rockstar” has been the most popular title after the new millennium, other titles have been popular throughout the decades. Songs with the title “Without You” have appeared five times since 1961, “Angel” four times since the ’80s, and “Lady” four times since 1975. According to the data, the most surefire way to have a song appear in the Top Ten is to boast a concise title.

