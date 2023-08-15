It’s been an up-and-down past few weeks for Tori Kelly, but thankfully, things are trending in a positive direction now. After being hospitalized with blood clots, she quickly came back with a new single, “Cut.” Now she’s taking that song and others on the road, as Kelly just announced The Take Control Tour.

As it stands now, the trek is a quick one spread out over a couple weeks. It starts on September 10 in Toronto. From there, it hits New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco before ending on a two-night stand in Los Angeles, at the Troubadour on the 25th and The Roxy on the 26th.

it’s been too long! the #takecontroltour is here ♡ visit https://t.co/lHuz2T8h59 for early access to tickets at 9AM tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fAsizja2rz — tori kelly (@torikelly) August 15, 2023

As Kelly indicated in her tweet, head to the tour website for more information on tickets. The website has an RSVP option for “Don’t see your city?,” which may be an indication that additional dates for the The Take Control Tour could be announced in the future.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

09/10 — Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

09/11 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/13 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/21 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

09/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy