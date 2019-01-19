Chaz Bear (formerly Chaz Bundick), also known as Toro Y Moi, dropped his funk-forward new album Outer Peace on Friday off of Carpark Records. Outer Peace marks a shift for the musician/producer’s sound away from his previous chillwave albums. The new record is much more deconstructed compared to Toro Y Moi’s previous six albums. Outer Peace‘s sound nods to a range of contemporary hip-hop mixed with elements of funk, electronic dance, and ambient beats.

Bear describes Outer Peace as “a response to how disposable culture has become and how it affects creativity. While listening, you might pay attention or ignore, either way that’s OK, this is music for a creative mind.” The response is clear. He draws on many influences in contemporary music from all different genres, stating in one line on the album, “Imitation always gets a bad rap, man.” Influences bounce around on the record, floating between different genres.

“Growing up biracial, you learn to float between cultures, because it’s what you have to do to survive,” Chaz Bear said in an interview with Willamette Week. “One day you’re hanging with the Filipino family and then the black family the next day. When I got into the arts, I definitely became more aware of that. I wanted to make my thing, something that represents me.”

Bear holds up most of the songs on the 10-track album alone, but he brings in a few friends to feature such as ABRA, Wet, and Instupendo.