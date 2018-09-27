Vinyl Me, Please

Townes Van Zandt is remembered by fans as a songwriter’s songwriter and one of the most beloved country figures of the ’70s, but his first album, For The Sake Of The Song, didn’t exactly line up with that image. Instead of coming across as a more traditional country or folk album, it was produced much more like the psychedelic records of the era. That’s a sound that Van Zandt didn’t really revisit again in his career, which makes his debut album one of the most fascinating in his discography. It’s been 50 years since For The Sake Of The Song came out, and to celebrate, Vinyl Me, Please has made it their October record of the month.

The album will be available for Vinyl Me, Please subscribers beginning next month, and it’s a gorgeous release. The album has been newly remastered, and the release includes the album pressed on heavyweight midnight blue vinyl, an exclusive liner notes booklet, and a 12″ by 12″ original art print by Abbey Lossing.

Van Zandt spoke about the album in 1994, following its re-release via Rhino Records in 1993, admitting that while he likes it, it didn’t come out as planned:

“I like it, but I had to re-record about four of the songs, because I was just totally taken — not on purpose — but totally taken off guard. I was surrounded by ten of the best musicians in the world. Boy, and I’m a hick from Texas, you know? I’m a cowboy hippie from Texas and all of a sudden I’m playing these songs and I was just showing ‘em how they went and just playing. And then I realized toward the end of the record that that’s not how the song goes. That’s not how it was written, so on the next record I had veto power and listened and took equal charge.”

To learn more about the re-release, check out Vinyl Me, Please here.