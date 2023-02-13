Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce seems to be having a great game so far. The Cleveland native celebrated his touchdown over the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII with a classic dance move provided by the GS Boyz. The Texas rap group is behind the popular “Stanky Legg” dance, which debuted back in 2008. The dance is based on a dance movement that originated in Dallas. To date, the trio’s hit has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

While the song only peaked at No.49 on Billboard Hot 100, it reached No.7 on the rap charts. The single was a major hit on BET’s 106 & Park, topping the video countdown in 2009. The track even received a remix by Trina.

Aside from the big game, fans couldn’t more excited to see the halftime performer, Rihanna. The Barbadian singer is expected to hit the stage tonight for a thrilling performance of a medley of her biggest hits. The “Work” hitmaker recently revealed that she changed the setlist nearly 39 times.

Fans are hoping that her upcoming performance could be her entryway back into music. While sitting down with Apple Music host Nadeska the new mother said that she’s feeling open to “exploring and creating things that are new.”

She continued, “I just wanna play. I wanna have fun. I want to have to have

fun with music.”