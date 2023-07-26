Why was Travis Scott’s Egypt concert canceled?

Travis Scott had plans to kick off his fourth album era in a big way. In addition to plans to reveal four different cover arts for Utopia — his first album in five years — Scott was also set to perform the album in full at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been rumors of the Egypt concert’s cancellation, though Scott and Live Nation have shut those rumors down. Unfortunately, the concert has since actually been canceled.