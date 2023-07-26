Travis Scott had plans to kick off his fourth album era in a big way. In addition to plans to reveal four different cover arts for Utopia — his first album in five years — Scott was also set to perform the album in full at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.
Over the past couple of weeks, there have been rumors of the Egypt concert’s cancellation, though Scott and Live Nation have shut those rumors down. Unfortunately, the concert has since actually been canceled.
Why was Travis Scott’s Egypt concert canceled?
According to Live Nation, who put out the official statement today (July 27), Scott’s concert has been cancelled due to “complex production issues.” Fans who purchased tickets will receive a refund from their point of purchase.
You can read the full statement below.
A message from Live Nation: pic.twitter.com/s05YWOVkpG
— Live Nation Middle East (@LiveNationME) July 26, 2023
“We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.
We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.
Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future.”