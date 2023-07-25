Travis Scott’s long-awaited studio album, Utopia, is nearly here. Last week, the rapper shared the lead single, “K-Pop” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. In the visual, Scott revealed that a supporting stadium tour would be announced shortly. But that’s not the only thing fans should look forward to. During Travis Scott’s headlining appearance at Rolling Loud Miami 2023, he premiered the news that his film with A24 would be released publicly by week’s end.

Now, the official release date is here, and here’s how to watch Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus film. The flick will be shown at select AMC Theatres nationwide beginning on Thursday, July 27, at 10 p.m. local time. The entertainer hasn’t shared any details about the film’s focus, but based on the trailer, it won’t be a cut-and-dry documentary. The AMC website describes the movie, “A mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album, ‘Utopia.’ The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”

The listed run time for the film is one hour and 15 minutes.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS JULY 27th pic.twitter.com/KJWBVYebh5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023

Watch the trailer for Circus Maximus above.

Circus Maximus will show in select AMC Theatres beginning Thursday, July 27. Find more information here.