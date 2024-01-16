Travis Scott is wrapping up the second leg of his Utopia Tour in North America, as the final dates conclude at the start of next month. Until then, here’s what those going to any of the remaining shows need to know.

What Are The Remaining Dates For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour?

01/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

01/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/23 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

01/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

01/31 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/05 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

What Is Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour Setlist?

While Travis Scott’s setlist varies, here is the average one from his Utopia Tour, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Hyaena”

2. “Thank God”

3. “Modern Jam” (with Teezo Touchdown)

4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)

5. “SDP Interlude”

6. “Sirens”

7. “3500”

8. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)

9. “Upper Echelon”

10. “God’s Country”

11. “My Eyes”

12. “Butterfly Effect”

13. “Highest In The Room”

14. “Mamacita”

15. “Circus Maximus”

16. “Delresto (Echoes)”

17. “Mafia”

18. “Maria I’m Drunk”

19. “I Know?”

20. “90210”

21. “Meltdown”

22. “Topia Twins”

23. No Bystanders”

24. “Fe!n”

25. “Sicko Mode”

26. “Goosebumps”

27. “Antidote”

28. “Telekinesis”