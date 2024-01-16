Travis Scott is wrapping up the second leg of his Utopia Tour in North America, as the final dates conclude at the start of next month. Until then, here’s what those going to any of the remaining shows need to know.
What Are The Remaining Dates For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour?
01/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
01/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/23 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
01/28 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
01/31 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/05 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center
What Is Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour Setlist?
While Travis Scott’s setlist varies, here is the average one from his Utopia Tour, according to setlist.fm.
1. “Hyaena”
2. “Thank God”
3. “Modern Jam” (with Teezo Touchdown)
4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)
5. “SDP Interlude”
6. “Sirens”
7. “3500”
8. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)
9. “Upper Echelon”
10. “God’s Country”
11. “My Eyes”
12. “Butterfly Effect”
13. “Highest In The Room”
14. “Mamacita”
15. “Circus Maximus”
16. “Delresto (Echoes)”
17. “Mafia”
18. “Maria I’m Drunk”
19. “I Know?”
20. “90210”
21. “Meltdown”
22. “Topia Twins”
23. No Bystanders”
24. “Fe!n”
25. “Sicko Mode”
26. “Goosebumps”
27. “Antidote”
28. “Telekinesis”
Who Are The Openers For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour?
Teezo Touchdown has been opening for Travis Scott’s tour.
Does Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour Have Merch?
Travis Scott is continuing to sell merch at his remaining Utopia Tour dates. There are several options, including shirts which are $55. Some items reportedly run up to $150, depending on the type of merch. Check out some of Scott’s designs below.
Some merch on Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour 👀 pic.twitter.com/XGqxy6a4aH
— Bryce (@FittsBryce) October 11, 2023
How To Buy Tickets For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour
Tickets to Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour are available through his website. You can also purchase them on other platforms like StubHub and Ticketmaster.