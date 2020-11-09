We all knew this was going to happen — the only mystery was the price tag. The Travis Scott action figure from his month-long collaboration with McDonald’s has finally appeared on StockX and now we know, folks believe the limited-edition toy (only five were given away via Twitter sweepstakes!) is worth no less than $55,000. However, whoever actually won the toy may have set their sights a bit high; the current leading bid is less than 10% of the asking price, at just $4,050 as of press time. It’s still all profit though; that’s a PlayStation 5 for Christmas for every member of a nuclear family.

The action figure was the culmination of a four-week rollout of Travis’ collaborative merch with McDonald’s. Each week, a new drop of Cactus Jack and golden arches-branded apparel and bric-a-brac appeared on Travis’ website, selling out completely within a couple of days. Travis’ meal at McDonald’s — a special incorporating a custom Quarter Pounder, Sprite, and barbecue sauce — was a smashing success, offsetting a pandemic-driven dip in sales. It was so successful that McDonald’s looked to repeat its feat with another entertainer: Colombian Reggaeton star J Balvin.

The Travis Scott figure was used in the commercial advertising the special and was only available for fans who quote-tweeted the entry post. Travis himself has gone on to partner with more creative partners such as PlayStation and Fortnite.