After being named as a defendant in the hundreds of combined lawsuits stemming from the 2021 Astroworld Festival disaster, Travis Scott has at last asked out of future proceedings. According to Billboard, Travis’ attorney Daniel Petrocelli filed a motion to dismiss him from the suit on Monday, asserting that ensuring safety and security at live events is “not the job of performing artists” — even ones whose album tiles grace said events.

The motion reads in part, “Like any other adrenaline-inducing diversion, music festivals must balance exhilaration with safety and security—but that balance is not the job of performing artists, even those involved in promoting and marketing performances. Which only makes sense: Performing artists, even those who engage in certain promotional activities, have no inherent expertise or specialized knowledge in concert safety measures, venue security protocols, or site-design.”

Even so, the defense writes, Travis did make concessions to alleviate crowding issues when they were brought to his attention during the planning phase. “When, during festival planning, concerns arose about the risk of a stampede occurring in the festival site, the Scott defendants supported festival organizers’ efforts to eliminate that risk by agreeing to remove certain rides and other attractions at the site,” Petrocelli wrote. “Then, when the Scott defendants were told to end the show after Mr. Scott’s guest performer finished performing, they did just that—ending the show as directed.”

Travis is, of course, only one of the named defendants, which included Drake (who has also since requested dismissal from liability), Apple Music, Live Nation Entertainment, and the venue and security companies involved. The nearly 300 cases were combined into a single case in January 2022, and proceedings have have gone relatively slowly since. Scott, after a year out of the spotlight, returned to performing in 2022 and released the follow-up to Astroworld, Utopia, in summer of 2023.