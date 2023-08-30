Travis Scott Performs At Hayarkon Park 2023
Getty Image
Music

What Songs Did Travis Scott Perform At Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour?’

Last night (August 29), Travis Scott joined Drake to perform together at his It’s All A Blur Tour stop in Vancouver. The two rappers also treated the crowd to some very special performances.

Scott first walked out on the stage to “Hyaena,” the opening track of his new album, Utopia.

Drake and Scott then held the live debut performance of “Meltdown,” their collaboration from the same record.

Throughout Scott’s appearance, they also did one of his biggest hits with “Sicko Mode.” Drake did “P*ssy & Millions” from his joint album, Her Loss, with 21 Savage.

Finally, Scott performed other Utopia tracks like “I Know,” “Fe!n,” and an older 2016 track “Goosebumps” that originally featured Kendrick Lamar.

It has been rumored that Scott will continue to replace 21 Savage during the Canadian leg of the It’s All A Blur Tour, after one of the shows was pushed back until tonight. And his appearance last night seemed to confirm it, but only tonight’s show will tell. Either way, fans will get to see Scott perform on his own soon, as the rapper recently announced Utopia — The Circus Maximus Tour. A complete list of dates can be found here.

Check out some clips of Drake and Scott performing the songs together above.

