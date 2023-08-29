Travis Scott Astroworld 2021
Getty Image
Music

Travis Scott Is Rumored To Replace 21 Savage On Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ For A Few Selected Shows

Drake is still hard at work cooking up his forthcoming solo album, For All The Dogs. With his It’s All A Blur Tour slowly coming to an end, he will have more time to dedicate to it. But with only a few dates remaining, Drake wants to shake things on the road up a bit. According to rumors that resurfaced online yesterday (August 28) after his previously scheduled concert in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed, fans believe Travis Scott will be stepping in for a few selected shows.

The whispers on social media allege that Scott will replace 21 Savage for both remaining Canada shows both today (August 29) and tomorrow’s (August 30) rescheduled day. In photos shared to X (formerly Twitter), the new tour graphics featured a collage of images featuring the “KPop” rapper.

This wouldn’t mark the first time in the tour’s stops in Canada that 21 Savage was replaced. Back on July 14 and 15, J. Cole made a surprise appearance at the Canada Bell Centre in Montreal to step in for Savage during his notable absence.

View the remaining tour dates below.

8/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
8/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
9/01 – Las Vegas, NV @– T-Mobile Arena
9/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
9/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

