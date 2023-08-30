Travis Scott Joined Drake Onstage For ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ Performances Of ‘Meltdown’ And ‘Sicko Mode’

Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour returned to Canada last night, stopping in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As it had back in July when Drake hit his hometown Toronto, the tour proceeded without its usual supporting act, 21 Savage, who cannot leave the US due to his immigration status. In Toronto, Savage’s set was replaced with one featuring J. Cole; on Tuesday (August 29), Travis Scott stepped up to take over, performing a set including his Drake collaborations “Sicko Mode” from Astroworld and the new “Meltdown” from Utopia.

TRAVIS SCOTT AND DRAKE PERFORMING MELTDOWN FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/9uHkbziFv6 — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) August 30, 2023

The Vancouver stop was originally billed as the second night of two; however, the first night, Monday (August 28), was postponed at the last minute, leaving some fans perplexed and disappointed. According to the Rogers Arena Twitter (not calling it X), there were issues with a new videoboard, prompting the arena to reschedule the Monday show to Wednesday, August 30.

Travis and Drake’s performance of “Meltdown” marks the first time the duo has performed the song live. The song’s debut earlier this month caused some light controversy when fans wondered whether Drake’s verse is an attempt to rekindle his smoldering rivalries with Pusha T and Kanye West. You can check out more performance videos from the show below, and catch Travis Scott live on his Circus Maximus Tour, which was officially announced last night as well.

Drake and Travis Scott perform Sicko Mode together in Vancouver (Travis part). #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/vE3ZxnjWkk — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023