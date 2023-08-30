Earlier this month, Travis Scott announced Utopia — The Circus Maximus Tour. Dates from Live Nation showed it beginning at Chicago’s United Center on September 25 and going through North America before a grand finale in Miami, Florida on November 27. Those were never confirmed by the rapper, and the ticket sale was delayed.
Finally, the Utopia performer has shared the tour dates himself. It starts at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center in October and ends at Toronto, Ontario’s Scotiabank Arena in December.
Find the full dates below.
10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/13/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/20/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/22/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/25/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/29/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/08/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/10/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/15/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/18/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/25/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
12/04/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena