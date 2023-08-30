Earlier this month, Travis Scott announced Utopia — The Circus Maximus Tour. Dates from Live Nation showed it beginning at Chicago’s United Center on September 25 and going through North America before a grand finale in Miami, Florida on November 27. Those were never confirmed by the rapper, and the ticket sale was delayed.

Finally, the Utopia performer has shared the tour dates himself. It starts at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center in October and ends at Toronto, Ontario’s Scotiabank Arena in December.

Find the full dates below.

10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/13/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/20/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/22/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/25/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/29/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/08/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/10/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/15/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/18/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/25/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

12/04/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena