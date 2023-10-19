Last Wednesday, October 11, Travis Scott opened his long-awaited Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The musician is continuing his North American trek tonight, October 18, with his second of two stops at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas — the home state of his opener, Teezo Touchdown — before jetting to T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, October 20.

During opening night, it didn’t take long for photos of the tour’s merch options to leak onto the internet. According to a Reddit thread and from photos by people in attendance, there are several graphic tees, short-sleeved and long-sleeved, hoodies, and sweatpants.

Some merch on Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour 👀 pic.twitter.com/XGqxy6a4aH — Bryce (@FittsBryce) October 11, 2023

The Reddit thread shows photo proof that prices range from $25 graphic tees to the $150 hoodie, the latter of which is cream-colored. The $125 army green sweatpants have “CIRCUS” and “MAXIMUS” screen-printed on each leg.

Earlier this evening, the American Airlines Center account on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, “RECORD BREAKING: Congrats to @trvisXX + #CircusMaximusTour on BEST single-day merch sales on record at AAC! Get here early to avoid lines before UTOPIA Night 2! [star emoji, tent emoji].” Scott posted a screenshot of the post to his Instagram Story.

RECORD BREAKING: Congrats to @trvisXX + #CircusMaximusTour on BEST single-day merch sales on record at AAC! Get here early to avoid lines before UTOPIA Night 2! 🌟🎪 pic.twitter.com/VblT1mlsaq — American Airlines Center (@AACenter) October 18, 2023

Scott’s Utopia album arrived on July 28 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated August 12.