Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man allegedly connected with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. According to the Associated Press, officials with knowledge of the case but not permission to share details ahead of the official indictment confirmed that police arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis early today. The sources were not able to share the exact charge on which he was arrested, however.

Davis has repeatedly admitted to his involvement in the Vegas Strip drive-by shooting that killed Tupac, writing in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend that he was a passenger in the car from which the shots were fired, and even implicating his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson in pulling the trigger. However, Anderson was killed in a shooting in Compton two years later, and Davis is likely the last living person of the four occupants of the assailants’ vehicle.

Retired Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading, who investigated the case and also wrote a book about it, said, “People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.” He credited the renewed investigation to the release of Davis’ book, which he said gave “Las Vegas the ammunition and the leverage to move forward. Prior to Keefe D’s public declarations, the cases were unprosecutable as they stood… He put himself squarely in the middle of the conspiracy. He had acquired the gun, he had given the gun to the shooter and he had been present in the vehicle when they hunted down and located both Tupac and Suge (Knight).”

The long-dormant Tupac case gained momentum earlier this summer when it was reported that police had raided a home in connection with the case. It was later revealed that the home belonged to Davis’ wife, suggesting that new evidence had surfaced. An official announcement is expected to be made later today.