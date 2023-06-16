Tyga And YG Aim For ‘Platinum’ In Their Rubber-Burning New Video

Back in March, during Tyga’s rollicking Rolling Loud set, his fellow Compton rapper YG popped out for a surprise performance of their 2019 collaboration “Go Loko,” after which they announced they’ve got a new joint album in the works. True to their word, they followed up last week with the Blxst-featuring single “West Coast Weekend.” While that song channeled laid-back some picnic vibes typical of LA hip-hop, their new single, “Platinum,” goes the other way, tapping into the street-stomping gangbanging culture which is equally as emblematic of life on West Coast.

The video for the new song is fittingly sun-drenched — which is impressive, considering what the weather has been like out here lately — and proud of that heritage. Lowriders cruise by, a huge crowd gathers to admire dancers doing the Blood walk, and the duo stomps the streets outside the Oracle Arena in the Bay Area. All the while, they insist they’re going to go platinum, which both have plenty of experience doing.

The full-length album — which has yet to be titled — is likely due sometime later this year, but for now, Tyga and YG have the West Coast party scene sewn up for the summer. You can watch the video for “Platinum” above.