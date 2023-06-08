Blxst and Tyga are rapidly becoming one of my favorite combos in music. Their previous collab, “Chosen” with Ty Dolla Sign, has been a staple of my warm-weather playlists for the past two years and now, they’ve joined forces once again, just in time to contribute to this year’s picnic soundtracks. Joining them this time around is Tyga’s fellow Compton rapper YG for the throwback park jam “West Coast Weekend” (yes, I am officially claiming Tyga as a Comptonite now. It’s been long enough.)

The track samples a familiar funk staple — everybody with an uncle over fifty knows Cameo’s 1986 neck-breaker “Candy” — while Blxst croons a hook ready-made for summertime house parties. Tyga and YG have both stepped up their respective rap games a lot in the past couple of years, but here, the vibes do the heavy lifting — which just makes their efforts all the more admirable. YG’s verse especially is packed with clever wordplay and interesting use of quirky pockets in the beat that makes me even more curious about the duo’s upcoming joint album, which they announced at Rolling Loud earlier this year. Blxst also sounds great here, stoking anticipation for his own album which is presumably dropping soon.

Listen to Tyga and YG’s “West Coast Weekend” above.