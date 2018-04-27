Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

U2 has long been a band unafraid to share big messages in their music, whether it’s with the anti-war stance of “Sunday Bloody Sunday” or the tongue-in-cheek commercialism that runs through the entirety of their Pop album. Now, in the latest video from their 2017 album Songs Of Experience, the message is as clear as the song title makes it out to be: “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way.”

The clip, directed by Vogue photographer David Mushegain, features portraits of the vibrant youths of Dublin, Ireland’s LGBTQ community. In a post on U2’s website, Mushegain says the video is broader than that, though:

“The LGBTQ community is made up of course of people who are LGBTQ themselves, but the community also includes friends and family so really it’s inclusive of everyone. It’s about being young and expressing yourself, it’s about how we all have friends and relatives who dress or look or style themselves differently but, as the song says, love is bigger than anything in its way. I’ve always loved the LGBTQ community, I go to Pride parades around the world — I can’t imagine a better party — and the idea behind the video is about a celebration, to celebrate love, to celebrate individuality, to celebrate everyone.”

Watch the video above, and learn more about it via the U2.com post and Mushegain’s interview with Vogue.