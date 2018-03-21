Listen To An Unreleased Lawrence Arms Song, ‘Black Snow’

Ben Pier

The Lawrence Arms have been around and kicking copious amounts of ass for nearly 20 years now. While TLA themselves have only put out six full-length albums in that time, they’ve supplemented their output with copious amounts of singles, EPs, splits, a concert DVD and a compilation album — not to mention the albums put out by side projects Sundowner, the Falcon, Brendan Kelly and the Wandering Birds, and more.

The reach of the Lawrence Arms is wide, and on March 30, Fat Wreck Chords will release the band’s second compilation album, We Are the Champions Of The World, which will be accompanied by a much-needed (as fans can attest) United States tour in April and May. You can check out those announced tour dates here.