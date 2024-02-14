Following his comprehensive Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, Usher is developing a television series inspired by his music, as reported by Variety. The legendary entertainer is partnering with Universal Content Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group, to create the drama series.

Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker, and Kenny Meiselas are tapped as the series’ executive producers.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

According to the as-yet-untitled show’s logline, the series will tell stories of “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” Additionally, the show will also “explore music, style, sex, romance, and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

In addition to the screen, Usher will bring his three-decade catalog to the stage, beginning this August, once he embarks on his Past Present Future tour. The tour is set to kick off in Washington DC, and will hit 24 cities, including Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, and Atlanta — where it all began.