At the moment, Usher is missing. At least, that’s the case in a fictional new teaser for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this weekend. Presumably, he’ll turn up between now and when it comes time for the big day. When Usher does take the field, here’s how to watch.

How To Watch Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl, and therefore Usher’s halftime performance, goes down on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The most immediately obvious way to watch is on TV, as CBS will be broadcasting the game. Nickelodeon will have its own special broadcast of the game, too.

For those who don’t have cable, though, the game will be streaming on Paramount+. The service currently offers a one-week free trial by signing up here, so you can sign up and watch the game before any payments are taken from your account. If you don’t envision yourself wanting to hang onto Paramount+ after this weekend, there’s also the option to just cancel the trial once the game is over, if you’d like. (There are some great shows and movies on there, though.)

As for how to watch after the game, the halftime shows are usually made available online. Rihanna’s 2023 performance, for example, was shared on YouTube not long after it happened. In fact, you can still watch it here.