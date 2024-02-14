Surrounding Usher’s big weekend performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show were reports that the R&B icon had married Jennifer Goicoechea, with whom he has two children. The two apparently got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on February 8, and a representative later said, “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night [February 11] in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family.”

Now, thanks to People, we know some more about what the wedding was like, and it was very Las Vegas. The publication notes the two got hitched at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru wedding chapel The Fast Lane, which is just miles away from Allegiant Stadium, the site of Usher’s big Super Bowl performance.

People also got exclusive photos from the ceremony and they note, “Usher is dressed in an abstract, asymmetrical black and white tux, while Goicoechea rocks a chic all-white, off-the-shoulder pants suit with white designer glasses and sparkly nailed cream gloves to match.” They also report, “For the ceremony, the bride has a long, white veil draped over her short black bob, and the sheer material has the words ‘Mrs. Raymond 02.11.24’ in large embroidered writing across the front, as a nod to her taking the star’s last name and their wedding date.”