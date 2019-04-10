Getty Image

Vampire Weekend’s Modern Vampires Of The City came out all the way back in 2013, and in May, they’ll finally drop its follow-up, Father Of The Bride. It’s a momentous occasion, so the band is celebrating it in a big way: They just announced that surrounding the release of the album, they will embark on a short three-date tour of the state of New York, which will feature a special NYC show at Webster Hall.

They’ll perform at Buffalo’s Asbury Hall on April 30, and then at Kingston’s Ulster Performing Arts Center on May 2, the day before Father Of The Bride‘s May 3 release. The final show of this quick tour will go down at New York City’s Webster Hall on May 5, and it will be a different sort of show. The band will be “live all day,” as the poster claims, performing three different sets, including a full performance of Father Of The Bride. Doors open at 10 a.m., and if all that wasn’t enough, there will be free bagels and pizza.

Tickets for the Webster Hall day of shows might not be particularly easy to come by: Fans will have to register for the Vampire Weekend Ticket Request Program by 10 p.m. ET today in order to be eligible to get one. Fortunately, tickets for the Buffalo and Kingston shows will be more straightforward, with tickets going on sale beginning on April 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

