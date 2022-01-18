Vic Mensa Was Arrested On Felony Narcotics Possession Charges

Vic Mensa was in Ghana recently, but upon his return to the US over the weekend, the Chicago rapper was arrested on felony narcotics charges at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington DC.

A report from the US Customs and Border Protection website about the January 15 arrest notes, “During a secondary baggage examination, CBP officers discovered about 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms” in Mensa’s luggage. Mensa was then arrested by Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority officers and given felony narcotics possession charges. Mensa and the narcotics were taken into police custody.

Consequence reports Mensa was transferred to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. TMZ also reports that authorities are testing the substances to confirm what they are. They also note that Mensa was returning to the US after spending time in Ghana with Chance The Rapper and the country’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo. This was part of a multi-week stint in Africa to promote tourism.

PAN-AFRICAN PLANNING WITH THE PRESIDENT 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/vs8BddVipb — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 14, 2022

Meanwhile, 2021 saw Mensa release some new music. In November, he paid homage to the late Virgil Abloh with “What You Taught Us.” He also dropped a collaboration in both of the preceding months, linking up with Lauren Jauregui for “Scattered” in October and with BJ The Chicago Kid for “The Taste” in September.